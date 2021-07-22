First Alert Forecast | 7/22 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hello 90s and sunshine! Those temperatures just after 4PM have reached the low to mid 90s for many. Skies are still sunny but there are some fair weather cumulus clouds out there. Mugginess isn’t awful with heat indices only being a few degrees above air temperatures.

An upper-level low over west Texas may provide enough support for a few showers or thunderstorms through late this afternoon/ evening near the Red River. Severe weather is very unlikely.

With south winds this will push wildfire smoke northward which will result in less haze across out area throughout the day tomorrow. With the dry air and smoke particles, it’ll limit any showers/ thunderstorm potential given the current environment. Probability is very low. We’ll keep tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and hot. Air temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s. Winds out of the south at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the low 20s.

With the moist air mass overhead, we might also see a few spotty showers this weekend. Convection from our warm surface temps could allow for the formation of some showers Saturday. Weather guidance is not in agreement on the amount of rain coverage, or if we will see any rain at all, but if we do the timing looks to be in the afternoon and mainly for our eastern counties.

A slight chance for rain exists for storms on Sunday into Monday but the better chance appears to be to our north. Don’t expect any washouts, at most it will be just a couple summertime showers that bring slight relief from the hot weekend!

The ridge will expand across our area by the middle and end of next week. Although the core of the hottest temperatures looks to be focused to our north, temperatures will continue to be hot, with daily highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s for the foreseeable future.

Have a good Friday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

