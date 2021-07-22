Initial, continued unemployment up in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has reported an increase in initial and continued unemployment claims.

For the week ending July 10, initial claims reached 7,787, up from the previous week’s 6,770.

Continued claims for the same week reached 40,315. The week before the number sat at 36,109.

The advance numbers nationwide for the week ending July 17 showed an increase of 51,000 in initial claims. Initial claims for that week totaled 419,000.

People seeking unemployment benefits can go online here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.