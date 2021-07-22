Lawton man faces drug trafficking charges from recent meth bust

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing charges in connection to last week’s drug bust involving 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

Investigators said Larry Hardison was to receive a large amount of meth before moving it into Texas.

They said officers arrested him in a traffic stop, during which, K-9 officers uncovered a duffel bag filled with 25 sealed bags of the drug.

A search of Hardison’s home found a digital scale and other items with methamphetamine residue on them.

Hardison’s charges include aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and conspiracy to traffic drugs.

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

