Lawton man faces drug trafficking charges from recent meth bust
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing charges in connection to last week’s drug bust involving 25 pounds of methamphetamine.
Investigators said Larry Hardison was to receive a large amount of meth before moving it into Texas.
They said officers arrested him in a traffic stop, during which, K-9 officers uncovered a duffel bag filled with 25 sealed bags of the drug.
A search of Hardison’s home found a digital scale and other items with methamphetamine residue on them.
Hardison’s charges include aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and conspiracy to traffic drugs.
He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.
