Lawton youth services funding assistance application extended

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Youth and Family Affairs Committee has extended their youth services funding assistance application.

The application was originally open from July 1st until July 20th.

It has now been pushed until September 20th.

The assistance is for nonprofits and other organizations that have programs for children in Lawton.

“We encourage agencies brand new or old to come on and fill out the application the money is there,” said Lawton ward seven councilwoman Onreka Johnson. “Also, there’s technication assistance for that. We have United Way that’s partnered with us and kind of help out with that. We’ve actually had two trainings for the application process, and there will be one or two more before September.”

Applications can be found on the city of Lawton website under the Youth and Family Affairs Committee tab.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.