Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case
Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.
Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital
Aaron Purdy made his initial appearance Wednesday.
Man formally sentenced in 2020 Lawton murder
Two lanes of traffic were blocked after accident in Lawton.
Afternoon accident in Lawton causes temporary lane closures

Latest News

People are asked to avoid the 300 block of Maple in Duncan.
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House...
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
The City of Lawton Youth and Family Affairs Committee has extended their youth services funding...
Lawton youth services funding assistance application extended