Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Major websites knocked offline

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.(Source: Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Major websites like UPS, FedEx and Home Depot were knocked offline Thursday.

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.

“We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service,” Akamai said on its website. “We are actively investigating the issue.”

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. Websites on the internet are accessed through domain names like usp.com or homedepot.com.

The problem appeared to peak around 12:20 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Websites appeared to return to normal by early afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case
Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.
Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital
Aaron Purdy made his initial appearance Wednesday.
Man formally sentenced in 2020 Lawton murder
Two lanes of traffic were blocked after accident in Lawton.
Afternoon accident in Lawton causes temporary lane closures

Latest News

Northbound lanes of 287 were closed for about two hours due to the crash.
Teen from Frederick dies in Wilbarger County crash
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a...
Western wildfires: California blaze crosses into Nevada
Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Patients beg for COVID-19 vaccine just before intubation, doctor says