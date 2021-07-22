Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: One person dies in Duncan shooting, OSBI still investigating

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: One person has died in the incident. We’ll bring the latest as soon as more information is available.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Duncan.

It happened in the 300 block of Maple earlier this afternoon.

Investigators say the person involved has been taken to the police station and no one was taken to a hospital.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest as more details are released.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case
Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.
Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital
Aaron Purdy made his initial appearance Wednesday.
Man formally sentenced in 2020 Lawton murder
Two lanes of traffic were blocked after accident in Lawton.
Afternoon accident in Lawton causes temporary lane closures

Latest News

The City of Lawton Youth and Family Affairs Committee has extended their youth services funding...
Lawton youth services funding assistance application extended
Lawton youth services funding assistance application extended
Lawton youth services funding assistance application extended
MP Tower Cam
First Alert Forecast | 7/22 PM
The 75th Field Artillery Diamond Brigade have held sports events this week to mark 100 years of...
75th Field Artillery Brigade celebrates 100th birthday