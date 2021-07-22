UPDATE: One person dies in Duncan shooting, OSBI still investigating

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: One person has died in the incident. We’ll bring the latest as soon as more information is available.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Duncan.

It happened in the 300 block of Maple earlier this afternoon.

Investigators say the person involved has been taken to the police station and no one was taken to a hospital.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest as more details are released.

