Silver alert issued in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A silver alert has been issued in Caddo County.

Authorities are looking for 55-year-old Dawn Sherrill.

She was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 1377 wearing grey shoes, tan capri pants and a smoky gray scrub top that says “Anadarko Vet.”

Sherrill is believed to be in a red and black 2007 Ford F-150 with an Oklahoma license plate DLN-579.

According to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, Sherrill recently underwent surgery and may be confused and not know where she is going.

