Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Teen from Frederick dies in Wilbarger County crash

Northbound lanes of 287 were closed for about two hours due to the crash.
Northbound lanes of 287 were closed for about two hours due to the crash.(Source: Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person has died as a result of a crash in Wilbarger County.

The 2-car crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 on northbound 287 just east of Oklaunion. Northbound lanes were closed for about two hours.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 21-year-old Kyra Hoover of Frederick, Oklahoma was taken to United Regional due to the crash and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Thursday.

Investigators said the other driver, from Plano, has non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case
Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.
Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital
Aaron Purdy made his initial appearance Wednesday.
Man formally sentenced in 2020 Lawton murder
Two lanes of traffic were blocked after accident in Lawton.
Afternoon accident in Lawton causes temporary lane closures

Latest News

7News Editorial: Breaking weather coverage
7News Editorial: Breaking weather coverage
The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino will host a vaccine clinic Friday, July 23.
Comanche Red River Hotel Casino to host vaccine clinic
A 14-year-old from Altus had to be taken to the hospital after flipping the vehicle he was...
14-year old sent to hospital after rolling vehicle following police chase
First Alert Weather 6am
First Alert Forecast | 7/22 AM