Tokyo’s warming climate could impact the health and performance of the world’s best athletes

By Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Going for the gold may be harder than expected. Tokyo’s climate is becoming warmer due to climate change, which could impact the health and performance of the world’s best athletes. The excitement for the 2021 Olympics are growing but so are the heat concerns. Tokyo has had 8 more days above 95°F since the last time the Olympics were held there in 1964.

Japan’s climate is warming due to climate change. And the added heat, on top of an already hot and muggy summertime climate, could make the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics one of the hottest in modern times!

Even the best athletes will be adversely affected by climate change. More intense heat, humidity, and poorer air quality could lead to heat-related illnesses and decreased performance.

In hotter temperatures, certain sports, like the marathon, tennis, and the triathlon, can become dangerous. Factors that can increase heat risk include duration of play, intensity of play, surface of play (water vs. turf vs. blacktop), and more.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Information and images obtained from https://www.climatecentral.org/

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

