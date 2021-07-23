Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

1,194 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases now sits at 938.
The seven-day average of new cases now sits at 938.(MGN)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 1,194 new cases of the Coronavirus and seven new deaths from the virus across the state.

The seven-day average of new cases now sits at 938.

There have been 471,176 cases and 8,689 deaths from the virus across Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

There are currently 7,302 active cases statewide.

Here’s the current breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Beckham County: 10
  • Caddo County: 8
  • Comanche County: 264
  • Cotton County: 4
  • Grady County: 36
  • Greer County: 0
  • Harmon County: 1
  • Jackson County: 9
  • Jefferson County: 1
  • Kiowa County: 2
  • Stephens County: 25
  • Tillman County: 3
  • Washita County: 13

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are asked to avoid the 300 block of Maple in Duncan.
UPDATE: One person dies in Duncan shooting, OSBI still investigating
Michael Tatum Jr. has been charged in connection to last week's drug bust in Lawton.
Two more charged in connection to drug bust
A fourth person has died as a result of a June crash in Stephens County just south of Duncan.
Fourth person dies after Stephens County crash
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is out on bond for intimidating a witness.
Police arrest man accused of intimidating a witness
Police investigating what led to a crash near Walmart off 67th just before 6 p.m. on July 21.
Police investigate accident at 67th and Quanah Parker

Latest News

A Stephens County jailer is wanted for sexual battery.
Stephens County jailer wanted for sexual battery
OSBI have released new details in a Thursday officer-involved shooting in Duncan.
OSBI releases new details in Duncan officer-involved shooting
Caddo County Sheriff’s Office looking for vandals, thieves in Broxton area
First Alert Weather 6am
First Alert Forecast | 7/23 AM