1,194 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 1,194 new cases of the Coronavirus and seven new deaths from the virus across the state.

The seven-day average of new cases now sits at 938.

There have been 471,176 cases and 8,689 deaths from the virus across Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

There are currently 7,302 active cases statewide.

Here’s the current breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 10

Caddo County: 8

Comanche County: 264

Cotton County: 4

Grady County: 36

Greer County: 0

Harmon County: 1

Jackson County: 9

Jefferson County: 1

Kiowa County: 2

Stephens County: 25

Tillman County: 3

Washita County: 13

