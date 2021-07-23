Expert Connections
Aero Education Summit offers students STEM classes

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools and the Life Ready Center held an Aero Education Summit this morning.

The summit discussed different opportunities in aviation and aerospace, and went over various programs that will are offered to Lawton students.

“We’ve never had the ability to teach an aeronautics program to students at Lawton Public schools,” Director of Life Ready Center Charlotte Oates said. “So we’re excited about the ability to do that. Our engineer class is here, our robotics engineering, our aeronautics, renewable energy, as well as principles of engineering so we’re really on the cutting edge of doing STEM projects in Lawton so we’re excited about that. We want to give our LPS students all of the advantages that they deserve and we feel like we can do that by offering classes here.”

