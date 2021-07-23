Area hospitals discuss COVID-19 Delta Variant and preparedness

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dr. Michael Hemphill from the Duncan Regional Hospital said hospitalizations have been on a steady rise over the last month.

Right now, they have eight COVID-19 patients and four of them are in ICU.

He says when COVID-19 first hit, ages ranged from 65 and older for hospitalizations.

The average age the hospital is seeing now is in the mid 50s, very few have been younger than that.

Most of the hospitalized cases have been patients who aren’t vaccinated.

They are only seeing a few break though cases with people who are fully vaccinated.

If cases continue to increase they’ll begin creating COVID-19 units again.

”We have some plan to start to open up a COVID unit again,” Dr. Michael Hemphill Pulmonologist said. “We’re fortunate to have a separate floor that has a variety of negative pressure rooms that we can access if we need to.”

He says the hospital is way more prepared now to make adjustments as needed since they’ve dealt with this before.

And for Comanche County Memorial Hospital, they only have four patients hospitalized.

Southwestern Medical Center has none.

