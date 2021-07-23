Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Caddo County Sheriff’s Office looking for vandals, thieves in Broxton area

(Associated Press (custom credit) | Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of people accused of vandalizing, stealing and harming livestock in the town of Broxton in Caddo County.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve gotten quite a few reports in the Broxton area, including from the Wanzek company, who is building new windmills there. The sheriff’s office said the company fell victim to theft and vandalism on their job sites.

Meanwhile, cattle owners have reported livestock being shot and killed in the area.

Some members of the Broxton community are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

If you have any information, you’re asked to submit a tip online to CaddoCountySheriff.com or call 405-247-5700.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are asked to avoid the 300 block of Maple in Duncan.
UPDATE: One person dies in Duncan shooting, OSBI still investigating
Michael Tatum Jr. has been charged in connection to last week's drug bust in Lawton.
Two more charged in connection to drug bust
A fourth person has died as a result of a June crash in Stephens County just south of Duncan.
Fourth person dies after Stephens County crash
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is out on bond for intimidating a witness.
Police arrest man accused of intimidating a witness
Police investigating what led to a crash near Walmart off 67th just before 6 p.m. on July 21.
Police investigate accident at 67th and Quanah Parker

Latest News

OSBI have released new details in a Thursday officer-involved shooting in Duncan.
OSBI releases new details in Duncan officer-involved shooting
First Alert Weather 6am
First Alert Forecast | 7/23 AM
Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a special ribbon cutting event for its newly expanded...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital cuts ribbon for expanded infusion center
Governor Kevin Stitt and his cabinet began their 2021 Top Ten Cabinet tour with a trip to Altus...
Governor Kevin Stitt visits Altus