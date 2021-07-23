Caddo County Sheriff’s Office looking for vandals, thieves in Broxton area

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of people accused of vandalizing, stealing and harming livestock in the town of Broxton in Caddo County.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve gotten quite a few reports in the Broxton area, including from the Wanzek company, who is building new windmills there. The sheriff’s office said the company fell victim to theft and vandalism on their job sites.

Meanwhile, cattle owners have reported livestock being shot and killed in the area.

Some members of the Broxton community are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

If you have any information, you’re asked to submit a tip online to CaddoCountySheriff.com or call 405-247-5700.

