Comanche County Memorial Hospital cuts ribbon for expanded infusion center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a special ribbon cutting event for its newly expanded infusion center.

The center has been formally open for two months, but this event gave a chance for the public to see the expanded facilities.

The center has gone from 4 rooms to 14 rooms, with 4 new clinics and multiple new physicians.

Officials said this expanded center can also provide much-needed infusion services for patients who would previously have to make lengthy drives just for treatment.

“For some people, this is life sustaining to them, if they have osteoarthritis or different auto-immune disorders, they have to have these medications to function,” Jennifer Renner, Director of Surgical Services said. “We get a lot of patients that previously would have to go to Oklahoma city for treatment, and now they don’t, they’re local. To know that we’re right here, we’re in your neighborhood, in your community, and we can take care of you, that’s special to me, because this is my home.”

Organizers said the patient population has grown significantly with the expansion, which is perfect for their goal of helping the community.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.