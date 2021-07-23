Family of man at center of officer-involved shooting speak

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The wife of Shawn Tillison, the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Duncan, is speaking about the situation.

“They were doing their job,” Angela Tillison said. “My husband had issues and he was trying to work through them, but no one please blame the Duncan Police Department. They were just doing what I asked them to do and stuff just got out of hand.”

OSBI released new details in the shooting earlier Friday.

