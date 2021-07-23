Expert Connections
Family of man at center of officer-involved shooting speak

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The wife of Shawn Tillison, the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Duncan, is speaking about the situation.

“They were doing their job,” Angela Tillison said. “My husband had issues and he was trying to work through them, but no one please blame the Duncan Police Department. They were just doing what I asked them to do and stuff just got out of hand.”

OSBI released new details in the shooting earlier Friday.

More from the family will be available tonight on 7 News at 6 p.m.

