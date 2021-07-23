First Alert Forecast | 7/23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good Friday morning! It is another day of mostly sunny skies as temperatures warm up to the mid-90s across Texoma. This will be the first day that we will actually feel the effects of the moist airmass overhead as feel-like temps today will be in the triple digits for most, so take advantage of completing any outdoor chores or errands because today will just be a taste of what we will experience this weekend.

The weekend looks to kick summer into high gear as high temps will be in the upper 90s, but the moisture will cause it to feel anywhere between 100° - 105° across Texoma. A few clouds will be possible through the weekend, but for the most part it will be sunny. If you need to do anything outside, I would advise getting it done in the morning hours before it gets too hot, and stay hydrated. There are no heat advisories as of now for the weekend or next week, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take precaution when outdoors.

The moist airmass will also allow for the potential for rain this weekend. On Saturday, warm air temps will produce convection, allowing for the formation of some showers in the afternoon. Sunday looks to be slightly better for rain chances, albeit not by much, with the best chance for rain being in the afternoon and evening. No washouts are expected, with the rain acting similar to ordinary summertime showers. Rain chances on both days are low however, thanks to a domineering high-pressure ridge that is extending across much of the western and central United States.

As of right now, I expect us to stay in the upper-90s through Sunday, but Monday looks to be our first day for 100° temperatures here in Lawton. Some of us in Texoma have already hit 100° earlier in the summer, but most of us have yet to hit that mark so far in 2021, and Monday and Tuesday of next week looks to be the days where we could reach that milestone.

Enjoy the start to the weekend!

