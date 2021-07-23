First Alert Forecast | 7/23 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday! We’ve finally made it to the end of the week. Given enough moisture and day-time heating, some areas could see isolated showers. Take this as a grain of salt as many will stay dry! Timing if anything falls would be later tonight into early Saturday. None of these storms are expected to be severe. Otherwise the rest of this evening will consist of mostly sunny to clear skies and hot conditions! Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s for us this afternoon with winds out of the south staying light. Most of the area will experience heat indices into the mid to upper 90s, with some locations across south central OK getting into the low 100s. Sunset is 8:42PM.

Aside from the isolated rain chance, the overnight hours will stay quiet. Tomorrow morning, temperatures will only fall into the mid 70s!

Saturday: Mostly sunny | Morning Low: 74° | High: 100° | Pops 10% | Winds south to southwest 5 to 15mph

Sunday: Partly Cloudy | Morning Low: 73° | High: 99° | Pops 10% | Winds south 5 to 15mph

The heat dome continues to build becoming more prominent and with southerly flow strengthening, this will help bring in rich Gulf moisture into Texoma. No matter where you live, this weekend is going to be HOT! Air temperatures will rise into the low 100s and with humid air will be returning, many will see triple digit heat index values during the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny | Morning Low: 74° | High: 100° | Pops 10% | Winds southeast 5 to 15mph

Weather guidance suggests a few disturbances moving in providing a very isolated and low chance for precipitation through Monday. Don’t cancel any weekend plans just because you see the rain chances in the forecast. Rain chances will be minimal, with activity being isolated during the afternoon and not widespread!! Sunday looks to be slightly better for rain chances, albeit not by much. No washouts are expected, with the rain being a typical summertime showers

Beyond Monday, the long-term forecast looks to stay dry in the sense of precipitation. Surface moisture will keep things muggy especially with forecasted highs to be above normal by a few degrees. The 7-day forecast shows nothing by average and above average temperatures, as highs will remain in the upper 90s across the area. Heat indices will range from the upper 90s to low 100s through the week. Although these heat indices are below Heat Advisory criteria, this will be one of the first weeks of consistent heat. Make sure you have plenty of water available if you need to be outside for a prolonged period of time.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny | Morning Low: 74° | High: 100° | Pops 0% | Winds southeast 10 to 15mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny | Morning Low: 75° | High: 99° | Pops 0% | Winds southeast 5 to 15mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny | Morning Low: 75° | High: 98° | Pops 0% | Winds southeast 5 to 15mph

Friday: Mostly sunny | Morning Low: 76° | High: 99° | Pops 0% | Winds southeast 5 to 15mph

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

