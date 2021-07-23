Expert Connections
Governor Stitt appoints new attorney general

John O'Connor
John O'Connor(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a new attorney general for the state.

On Friday he named John O’Connor to fill the rest of Mike Hunter’s term. Hunter stepped down in early June.

“I am excited to appoint John O’Connor to serve as Oklahoma’s attorney general,” said Governor Stitt. “John is the right leader for this moment. As an attorney, John is known amongst his peers to be of the highest competence and integrity, receiving the highest possible ethical and legal ratings during his 40 years of practice. More importantly, John is a man of high moral character who will do the right things for the right reasons – not for personal gain. I have the utmost confidence in him to uphold the law and fight for all 4 million Oklahomans.”

According to Governor Stitt’s office, O’Connor is an attorney at a Tulsa-based regional full service law firm and has 40 years of experience in law.

O’Connor was nominated in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump to serve as a United State District Judge for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Oklahoma.

He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Oklahoma State University and graduated law school from the University of Tulsa College of Law.

O’Connor will finish out Mike Hunter’s unexpired term, which ends January 9, 2023.

