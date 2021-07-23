Lawton City Council passes new cargo covering ordinance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting in October, people in Lawton will have to put a tarp or covering over any waste being hauled.

This week, the Lawton City Council passed an ordinance requiring people to cover or tarp any loads being hauled in city limits.

A similar ordinance has been in place.

“The ordinance itself has been in place for some time requiring covering and securing loads as necessary,” Larry Wolcott, Public Works Director of City of Lawton said. “In the past, the tarps have been kind of an option based on what kind of material you’re hauling. The new ordinance will require tarps to be placed on all loads, regardless of the type of material it is.”

The new ordinance goes into effect on October 11.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.