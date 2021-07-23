OSBI releases new details in Duncan officer-involved shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released new details into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Duncan.

They have identified the man who was shot by officers as Shawn Tillison.

According to the OSBI, Duncan Police were called to a house on the 300 block of West Maple at 4:05 p.m. Thursday.

When they got to the home, OSBI officials said Tillison walked out of the home pointing a gun in the air.

OSBI officials said officers initially tried to use less lethal methods to take Tillison into custody.

They said officers asked him to put the weapon down but he did not respond to their commands, and when Tillison pointed the gun at officers, lethal force was used.

It’s not clear how many shots were fired.

The OSBI said the names of the officers involved will not be released unless charges are filed by the District Attorney.

