Police arrest man accused of intimating a witness
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested the man accused of intimidating a person outside their own home.
Investigators said Errick Sheppard stood outside the victim’s home last month and used his hand to mimic a gun before pointing at his own head.
He’s charged with a felony count of intimidating a witness, and is out on bond.
Sheppard currently also faces charges in connection to a shooting outside the Lavish Lounge in April.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.