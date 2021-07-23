Police arrest man accused of intimating a witness

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested the man accused of intimidating a person outside their own home.

Investigators said Errick Sheppard stood outside the victim’s home last month and used his hand to mimic a gun before pointing at his own head.

He’s charged with a felony count of intimidating a witness, and is out on bond.

Sheppard currently also faces charges in connection to a shooting outside the Lavish Lounge in April.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.