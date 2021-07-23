Expert Connections
Police arrest man accused of intimating a witness

A warrant for Errick Sheppard is out on bond for intimidating a witness.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested the man accused of intimidating a person outside their own home.

Investigators said Errick Sheppard stood outside the victim’s home last month and used his hand to mimic a gun before pointing at his own head.

He’s charged with a felony count of intimidating a witness, and is out on bond.

Sheppard currently also faces charges in connection to a shooting outside the Lavish Lounge in April.

