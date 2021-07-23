Southwestern Medical Center holds job fair in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton held a job fair on July 23.

They are looking to fill 82 positions within the company.

The director of human resources for Southwestern said they are primarily looking for behavioral health specialists and registered nurses.

“There is an ongoing shortage for RNs as the baby boomer generation gets older,” Bill Barrett, director of human resources said. “A lot of them are retiring and a lot of them are currently doing short-term opportunities fighting COVID.”

He said they plan to do job fairs on a monthly basis moving forward and they have had plenty of success this month at two separate events.

Barrett said those looking for a job with Southwestern can also apply online or drop by the hospital and speak to human resources for an application.

