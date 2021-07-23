Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Southwestern Medical Center holds job fair in Lawton

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton held a job fair on July 23.

They are looking to fill 82 positions within the company.

The director of human resources for Southwestern said they are primarily looking for behavioral health specialists and registered nurses.

“There is an ongoing shortage for RNs as the baby boomer generation gets older,” Bill Barrett, director of human resources said. “A lot of them are retiring and a lot of them are currently doing short-term opportunities fighting COVID.”

He said they plan to do job fairs on a monthly basis moving forward and they have had plenty of success this month at two separate events.

Barrett said those looking for a job with Southwestern can also apply online or drop by the hospital and speak to human resources for an application.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are asked to avoid the 300 block of Maple in Duncan.
UPDATE: One person dies in Duncan shooting, OSBI still investigating
Michael Tatum Jr. has been charged in connection to last week's drug bust in Lawton.
Two more charged in connection to drug bust
OSBI have released new details in a Thursday officer-involved shooting in Duncan.
OSBI releases new details in Duncan officer-involved shooting
A fourth person has died as a result of a June crash in Stephens County just south of Duncan.
Fourth person dies after Stephens County crash
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is out on bond for intimidating a witness.
Police arrest man accused of intimidating a witness

Latest News

Starting in October, people in Lawton will have to put a tarp or covering over any waste being...
Lawton City Council passes new cargo covering ordinance
Meteorologist Lexie at Lake Ellsworth to discuss what visitors can expect at the lake.
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Ellsworth
A warrant has been issued in connection to a deadly shooting in Lawton.
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton apartment complex shooting
The wife of Shawn Tillison, the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Duncan,...
Family of man at center of officer-involved shooting speak