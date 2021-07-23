Expert Connections
Stephens County jailer wanted for sexual battery

A Stephens County jailer is wanted for sexual battery.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a Stephens County jailer accused of having sexual contact with one of the inmates.

Almeda Faye Emerick has been charged with sexual battery and bringing contraband into a jail.

According to investigators, after they received allegations from one of the inmates, Emerick admitted to becoming involved with an inmate over the course of three weeks.

She told investigators she felt bad for the man and wanted to help him.

She initially denied having sexual contact with the inmate before admitting to investigators that she touched him sexually three or four times and also brought him cigarettes into the jail.

Her bond has been set at $10,000.

