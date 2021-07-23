Two more charged in connection to drug bust

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two more people have been charged in connection to last week’s drug bust.

This joins the charge of Larry Hardison.

Michael Tatum, Jr. and Eric Tubbs were arrested in the traffic stop, during which K-9 officers uncovered a duffel bag filled with 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

Investigators say the two, along with Hardison, were going to transport a portion of the meth into Texas.

Both Tatum and Tubbs are charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, and are being held on $75,000 bonds.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.