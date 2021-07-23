Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Two more charged in connection to drug bust

Eric Tubbs has been charged in connection to last week's drug bust in Lawton.
Eric Tubbs has been charged in connection to last week's drug bust in Lawton.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two more people have been charged in connection to last week’s drug bust.

This joins the charge of Larry Hardison.

Michael Tatum, Jr. and Eric Tubbs were arrested in the traffic stop, during which K-9 officers uncovered a duffel bag filled with 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

Investigators say the two, along with Hardison, were going to transport a portion of the meth into Texas.

Both Tatum and Tubbs are charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, and are being held on $75,000 bonds.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case
Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.
Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital
Aaron Purdy made his initial appearance Wednesday.
Man formally sentenced in 2020 Lawton murder
Two lanes of traffic were blocked after accident in Lawton.
Afternoon accident in Lawton causes temporary lane closures

Latest News

Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a special ribbon cutting event for its newly expanded...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital cuts ribbon for expanded infusion center
Governor Kevin Stitt and his cabinet began their 2021 Top Ten Cabinet tour with a trip to Altus...
Governor Kevin Stitt visits Altus
Area hospitals discuss COVID-19 Delta Variant and preparedness
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is out on bond for intimidating a witness.
Police arrest man accused of intimidating a witness