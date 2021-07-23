Warrant issued in deadly Lawton apartment complex shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting death at an apartment complex in Lawton.

Prayeon Jackson has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Errick Berry.

According to an affidavit, Jackson, Berry and several other juveniles were at one of the apartments at Summit Ridge on Gore Boulevard Tuesday when Jackson pulled out a gun and started pointing it at different people in the room.

One witness told police that another person in the room then pointed a gun at Jackson. That person, according to witnesses, was standing near Berry.

Witnesses reported Jackson shot Berry in the head and then took off running.

If you know of Jackson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.