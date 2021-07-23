Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal government is buying 200 million more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to prepare for future needs, such as boosters and shots for kids under 12.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration wants to have “maximum flexibility” to address changing conditions, and it’s “going to prepare for every contingency.”

The additional doses will be delivered between this fall and spring of next year.

It’s unclear whether booster shots will be needed for fully vaccinated people, but breakthrough infections attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant have sparked a discussion. Most new coronavirus cases in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic.

Likewise, it is still unclear if coronavirus vaccines will be approved for younger children.

__

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP poll: Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots

— European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

— Tokyo Olympics are arriving at last, after a yearlong delay

— In Canada and Zimbabwe, paths to vaccination diverge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are asked to avoid the 300 block of Maple in Duncan.
UPDATE: One person dies in Duncan shooting, OSBI still investigating
Michael Tatum Jr. has been charged in connection to last week's drug bust in Lawton.
Two more charged in connection to drug bust
OSBI have released new details in a Thursday officer-involved shooting in Duncan.
OSBI releases new details in Duncan officer-involved shooting
A fourth person has died as a result of a June crash in Stephens County just south of Duncan.
Fourth person dies after Stephens County crash
A warrant for Errick Sheppard is out on bond for intimidating a witness.
Police arrest man accused of intimidating a witness

Latest News

Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
Critical care staff at breaking point, overwhelmed by virus
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site
Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots
FILE - This photo from Thursday Jan. 19, 2017, shows Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack...
Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250M bail