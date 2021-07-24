Felony warrant issued for Lawton man

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony warrant has been issued for a Lawton man, after he reportedly raped a woman outside her home.

According to court documents, in late June, Anthony Montalvo went to talk to the victim and then put his hands around her waist.

He reportedly then grabbed her by the hair and led her to the side of her house, where he raped her.

According to an affidavit, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone and left.

Lawton Police went out to investigate and found a knife at the scene.

Montalvo is being charged with sexual battery and his bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.