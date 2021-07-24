Expert Connections
Felony warrant issued for Lawton man

Anthony Montalvo
Anthony Montalvo(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Caitlin Williams
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony warrant has been issued for a Lawton man, after he reportedly raped a woman outside her home.

According to court documents, in late June, Anthony Montalvo went to talk to the victim and then put his hands around her waist.

He reportedly then grabbed her by the hair and led her to the side of her house, where he raped her.

According to an affidavit, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone and left.

Lawton Police went out to investigate and found a knife at the scene.

Montalvo is being charged with sexual battery and his bond has been set at $100,000.

