First Alert Forecast (7/24 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday! Today expect mostly sunny skies and south winds. It is going to be a very warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s across Texoma. The humid air will keep our heat index values in the triple digits so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. There is a small chance to see and isolated shower through Monday but don’t cancel any plans this weekend, most will be dry!

Tomorrow, highs will be similar to what we see today across Texoma, upper 90s and low 100s. Partly cloudy skies with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. Tomorrow looks to be better for rain chances but continue to be low, mainly seeing your typical summertime showers.

By the start of your work week, surface moisture will keep us feeling muggy with highs forecasted to be above normal by a few degrees. Mostly sunny skies and south winds will stick around throughout the rest of your week. If you have any outdoor plans make sure you are staying hydrated and taking extra breaks as needed.

Have a safe and great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

