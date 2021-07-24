Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (7/24PM)

By Emma Landeros
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 70s across our area. South winds at 5 to 10 mph and slowly picking up throughout the night between 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow, highs will be similar to what we saw today, upper 90s and low 100s. Heat index values will continue to stay in the triple digits making it feel very warm and humid. Tomorrow looks to be better for rain chances but continue to be low, mainly seeing your typical summertime showers. Partly cloudy skies with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. If you plan on being outdoors, drink plenty of water and wear extra sunscreen as our UV index will be very high throughout the day!

By Monday, surface moisture will keep us feeling muggy with highs forecasted to be above normal by a few degrees. Mostly sunny skies and south winds will stick around throughout the rest of your week. By the end of next week lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a great rest of your night!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

