Oklahoma School for the Deaf chooses new mascot

SULPHUR, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma School for the Deaf (OSD) has chosen the bison to replace Indians as the official school mascot.

OSD, a division of Oklahoma Rehabilitation Services, proposed the change to the Commission for Rehabilitation Services, voted to approve on July 12.

School administrators revisited previous discussions about changing the mascot this year. They sought input from alumni and staff who generally favored the change to demonstrated respect for Native American culture and tribal sovereignty.

OSD alumni circulated a survey this summer to help choose the new mascot.

Bison was the overwhelming winner with 67 percent of the vote.

A committee representing OSD students, staff, coaches and alumni is already meeting to develop ideas for the new school logo design and related images.

School leaders intend for the new mascot to represent diverse backgrounds and cultural heritage.

OSD will preserve the history of the previous school mascot at OSD’s Betty S. Fine Museum on the Sulphur campus.

