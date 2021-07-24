Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma School for the Deaf chooses new mascot

Oklahoma School for the Deaf has chosen the Bison to replace Indians as the official school...
Oklahoma School for the Deaf has chosen the Bison to replace Indians as the official school mascot, effective immediately.(Okla. School for the Deaf)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma School for the Deaf (OSD) has chosen the bison to replace Indians as the official school mascot.

OSD, a division of Oklahoma Rehabilitation Services, proposed the change to the Commission for Rehabilitation Services, voted to approve on July 12.

School administrators revisited previous discussions about changing the mascot this year. They sought input from alumni and staff who generally favored the change to demonstrated respect for Native American culture and tribal sovereignty.

OSD alumni circulated a survey this summer to help choose the new mascot.

Bison was the overwhelming winner with 67 percent of the vote.

A committee representing OSD students, staff, coaches and alumni is already meeting to develop ideas for the new school logo design and related images.

School leaders intend for the new mascot to represent diverse backgrounds and cultural heritage.

OSD will preserve the history of the previous school mascot at OSD’s Betty S. Fine Museum on the Sulphur campus.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are asked to avoid the 300 block of Maple in Duncan.
UPDATE: One person dies in Duncan shooting, OSBI still investigating
A warrant has been issued in connection to a deadly shooting in Lawton.
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton apartment complex shooting
OSBI have released new details in a Thursday officer-involved shooting in Duncan.
OSBI releases new details in Duncan officer-involved shooting
Michael Tatum Jr. has been charged in connection to last week's drug bust in Lawton.
Two more charged in connection to drug bust
A fourth person has died as a result of a June crash in Stephens County just south of Duncan.
Fourth person dies after Stephens County crash

Latest News

At the Lake with Lexie
First Alert 7 Forecast
Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton holds a job fair on July 23.
Southwestern Medical Center holds job fair in Lawton
Starting in October, people in Lawton will have to put a tarp or covering over any waste being...
Lawton City Council passes new cargo covering ordinance
Meteorologist Lexie at Lake Ellsworth to discuss what visitors can expect at the lake.
At the Lake with Lexie: Lake Ellsworth