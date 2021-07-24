Expert Connections
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along for the ride.

The dangerous early morning chase began around 3 a.m. on Friday.

“They were transporting a patient and the EMTs were already en route to the hospital,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said.

According to investigators, the suspect was inside a car when he pulled in front of the ambulance and put on his brakes, causing the ambulance to stop.

That’s when the suspect allegedly got out of the car and fired shots at passing cars, according to the Houston Police Department. He then pointed the gun at the EMT driving the ambulance, forcing them to get out. The suspect then got behind the wheel and took off.

“The EMT in the back realized something was off and poked her head through the window and realized somebody was else driving. The suspect pointed the gun at that EMT,” Pena said.

At one point the suspect used the radio to talk to dispatchers.

“Can anybody hear me? I am trying to talk to the supervisor,” the suspect is heard saying to dispatchers.

Police managed to track the ambulance and get the suspect to stop and he was taken into custody.

The patient in the back was put into another ambulance and taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. As for the EMT, she is shaken up, but fine and is being hailed a hero for her calm under chaos.

“She did an outstanding job throughout the entire incident,” Pena said. “She remained focused on the patients need.”

The suspect is believed to have been on drugs at the time and does have a lengthy criminal history.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

