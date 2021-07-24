Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant has been issued in connection to a deadly shooting in Lawton.
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton apartment complex shooting
The wife of Shawn Tillison, the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Duncan,...
Family of man at center of officer-involved shooting speak
OSBI have released new details in a Thursday officer-involved shooting in Duncan.
OSBI releases new details in Duncan officer-involved shooting
Anthony Montalvo
Felony warrant issued for Lawton man
Michael Tatum Jr. has been charged in connection to last week's drug bust in Lawton.
Two more charged in connection to drug bust

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide and some Americans are still leery about getting a...
COVID: Variant cases rise, masks back in some schools
A corner of Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may be the most joyful part...
Piano player at Atlanta airport gets $60K tip from strangers
A corner of Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may be the most joyful part...
Piano player at Atlanta airport gets $60K from strangers