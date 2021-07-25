Bethlehem Baptist Church hosts baby supply giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some lucky parents got baby supplies from Bethlehem Baptist Church and the Baby-Mobile at the church’s Life Center Saturday morning.

They gave away diapers, wipes, formula, food and clothing for babies from newborns to toddlers.

Deacon Michael Berry said they came up with the idea after hosting an event in January called Feed A Family in which they fed over 340 families.

That’s when they realized there was tremendous need in the community for these kind of events.

“What we have learned is there are all types of people in this world, and there’s some folks that just need a little bit of a helping hand to try to encourage them to go the extra mile with their family, the extra mile with their community. We’re just trying to be the people that help to support the community with that helping hand,” Berry said.

He said some families with the greatest need are those with young children.

There were enough supplies for 100 kids.

They also had clothing for children up to six-years-old.

