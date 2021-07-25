Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Bethlehem Baptist Church hosts baby supply giveaway

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some lucky parents got baby supplies from Bethlehem Baptist Church and the Baby-Mobile at the church’s Life Center Saturday morning.

They gave away diapers, wipes, formula, food and clothing for babies from newborns to toddlers.

Deacon Michael Berry said they came up with the idea after hosting an event in January called Feed A Family in which they fed over 340 families.

That’s when they realized there was tremendous need in the community for these kind of events.

“What we have learned is there are all types of people in this world, and there’s some folks that just need a little bit of a helping hand to try to encourage them to go the extra mile with their family, the extra mile with their community. We’re just trying to be the people that help to support the community with that helping hand,” Berry said.

He said some families with the greatest need are those with young children.

There were enough supplies for 100 kids.

They also had clothing for children up to six-years-old.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Montalvo
Felony warrant issued for Lawton man
A warrant has been issued in connection to a deadly shooting in Lawton.
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton apartment complex shooting
The wife of Shawn Tillison, the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Duncan,...
Family of man at center of officer-involved shooting speak
OSBI have released new details in a Thursday officer-involved shooting in Duncan.
OSBI releases new details in Duncan officer-involved shooting
A Stephens County jailer is wanted for sexual battery.
Stephens County jailer wanted for sexual battery

Latest News

Fort Sill hosted its inaugural Splash Run at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area Saturday...
Fort Sill helps runners cool down with inaugural Splash Run
The Marlow Youth Cheerleading Association hosted a Back-To-Bash on Saturday as a fundraiser for...
Marlow cheerleaders fundraise with Back-to-School Bash
The Marlow Youth Cheerleading Association hosted a Back-To-Bash on Saturday as a fundraiser for...
Marlow Back-to-School Bash
Some lucky parents got baby supplies from Bethlehem Baptist Church and the Baby-Mobile at the...
Bethlehem Baptist Church baby giveaway