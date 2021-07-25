Expert Connections
Fort Sill helps runners cool down with inaugural Splash Run

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 25, 2021
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill hosted its inaugural Splash Run at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area Saturday afternoon.

Runners of all ages cooled down in the heat with sprinklers as volunteers sprayed participants with super soakers.

The Fort Sill Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation special events coordinator said the event is part of the Outdoor Recreation Area’s 50th year of service to the Army.

MWR is hosting recreational events like paddle board lessons and hiking tours to help the military and surrounding community enjoy nature and stay fit.

