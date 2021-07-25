Marlow cheerleaders fundraise with Back-to-School Bash

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - The Marlow Youth Cheerleading Association hosted a Back to School bash on Saturday at Eddie Palmer Park.

The free event featured live music, rock painting, a petting zoo, lawn games, inflatables and concession stands.

All proceeds go to help the cheerleading team.

Vice President of the Association Whitney Broussard said they weren’t sure what to expect with this being the first year for the benefit, but they saw over 100 people.

“Not only will this let us order all of our uniforms, all of the things for our girls, but it’ll hopefully give us some funds to start the next year with as well so that we’re not having to wait for registration to be able to take care of,” she said.

The goal for the day was to raise $500.

She said they’re planning future community service events for the cheerleaders to give back to the town.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.