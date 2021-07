LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of D Avenue at around 3:30 on Sunday afternoon.

A victim with at least one gunshot wound was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

