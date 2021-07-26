Blind Lawton woman finds hope with OK Dept. of Rehabilitation Services

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A blind Lawton woman is grateful to be living independently thanks to the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services’ Older Independent Living Program.

Mary Ann Pawless lives with macular degeneration, a common eye disorder that causes blurred or reduced vision.

When she was diagnosed with it, she felt rather hopeless.

“The one that’s been the hardest for me is when the doctor told me I was legally blind and it would be illegal for me to drive,” Pawless said. “I’ve always been the designated driver for all our friends to go gallivanting about and not being able to go get in that car and drive some place has been really hard.”

Then she discovered the Older Blind Independent Living Program.

And while she still can’t drive, the staff there has made her life easier by introducing independent living skills, adaptive aids and alternate techniques.

She said the most useful tool the program’s provided is a magnifier that lights up, making every letter and flaw visible.

“You can read your recipes with it, take it to the grocery store to read what they have to say on the labels,” she said. “It’s got a lanyard that you put around your neck and you can clip it to you, and you’ve got it right there to go with you wherever you go.”

Tinted glasses help cut down glares from light, and vision glasses allow Pawless to watch television.

Audio books from the Oklahoma Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped brought reading back into her life.

“I wanted to read the Bible from one end to the other. I’ve started it over my years several times, but I never have completely got it all together,” Pawless said. “Well, now I’ve got the talking Bible, and it’s going to go on and on and on for a long time. So the other books I got to read will have to wait.”

Across from her home, where she lives with her husband and their dog, Biscuit, beautiful Mount Scott is in perfect view.

She wants other to have the same chance she has to regain some independence.

“When I first heard about them, I had no idea that services like this existed for me, and that’s one of the main reasons I wanted to get the word out there that there is help, there is hope,” Pawless said. “You can lead a more independent life.”

If you or someone you know wants more information about the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, you can call 800-845-8476.

