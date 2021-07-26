Expert Connections
Construction on I-44 scheduled for this week

(AP)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Construction on I-44, between Burkburnett and Randlett in Cotton County, is scheduled to begin this week.

The interstate will be narrowed to one lane in each direction while it is resurfaced, but only on weekdays.

All lanes will remain open during weekends and holidays to prevent road congestion; however, those needing to drive on I-44 in the construction area will need to expect delays.

Current traffic conditions can be found using the fee Drive Oklahoma app or online at OK Traffic.

