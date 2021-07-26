Counterfeit $100 bills used at Lawton businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Counterfeit bills were given to multiple Lawton businesses recently.

The Lawton Police Department says counterfeit bills are a very common problem.

“They’ll take a $1 bill and bleach it and then reprint into a higher denomination,” said Detective David Folkert.

That allows the bills to pass the pen test, where a special pen is used that shows up differently on regular paper than it does on the paper money is printed on.

“If they come in when you’re really busy, the clerk may not catch it. We don’t look at the serial numbers, after the fact you catch it and go oh, but realize something like that hugely affects a mom-and-pop business,” said Greg Carroll, owner of VooDoo Hydro Supply.

Greg Carroll says things like this hurt the business twice. They lose the merchandise that was taken with the counterfeit money while also missing out on the money that would have come from the sale.

“It’s extremely irritating when people think they deserve more over what they didn’t work for. Myself, my crew, my family, their families, depend on this job,” Carroll said.

Detective Folkert said the pen test is not the most accurate test anymore.

“One good reliable source to look at it, if it doesn’t have one of the strips in it, it’s most likely a $1 or $2 bill,” Folkert said.

For older bills, Folkert suggests everyone go to uscurrency.gov to learn everything you need to know about how a real bill should look and feel. As for whoever is using the counterfeit bills in Lawton?

“For the crooks out there doing it, I hope you get caught and I hope it’s a store owner like me who has you sitting on the front curb anyway you want to be sitting. You won’t be leaving my property if you pull a stunt like that at this location. LPD will be on the way to pick you up and put you in a pair of bracelets,” Carroll said.

Outside of the bleached money, Detective Folkert says there are two other common issues they see with fake currency - money that is labeled for motion picture use on the back of it, and money that is labeled Chinese training money, which is used to teach bankers in China about US currency.

