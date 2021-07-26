First Alert Forecast (7/25PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight temperatures will stay in the mid-to-low 70s with partly cloudy skies and east winds at 5 to 10 mph. Strong to severe storms are possible late this evening but by the overnight hours they should be isolated and less intense. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary concern. With the moisture in the air, rain chances will continue throughout Monday and early hours on Tuesday.

Tomorrow, highs will continue to stay in the mid-to-upper 90s across Texoma with partly cloudy skies. Although we are no longer in a heat advisory for tomorrow, the humid air will continue to make it feel warm and muggy.

By midweek, a drier and hotter pattern will be our main focus as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s and low 100s. By the end of the week, lows across our area will be in the low 80s. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen and drink plenty of water if you have to be outside!



-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

