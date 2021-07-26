First Alert Forecast | 7/26 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up on this Monday morning, it’s likely there will be lingering showers for some but not everyone. As mentioned in previous forecasts, rain and isolated showers we’re expected and will likely continue into the morning commute. The threat for severe weather remains low so look for rain showers with thunder and lightning. Sunrise is at 6:40AM. Temperatures before sunrise will stay in the 70s before rising into the mid 80s by 10AM. Skies will become mostly sunny but in general today, look for a mix of sun and clouds. It’s still gonna be a hot one! Air temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s but factor in humidity and we’ll be feeling more like the triple digits. Actually, heat indices across Texoma will range from 99-101° today. East-southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

With enough moisture still being present, I left higher precipitation chances in the forecast through tomorrow. Given what we saw over the weekend, it’s a great example of what CAN happen for this upcoming week. It won’t take much forcing to get some showers or even thunderstorms going. The best chance for anything will stay confined to our area of southern Oklahoma and north Texas.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with hot and humid conditions. Air temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s, upper 60s to low 70s for dewpoints and light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. This combination means we’ll be feeling more like the triple digits area wide.

A drier and hotter pattern with dangerous heat will be the focus of the forecast from midweek onward. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will stay in the upper 90s to low 100s. It’ll stay humid though but staying consistent feeling more like 98-102°. Anticipate mostly sunny skies with southeast winds.

The weekend is trending to be the hottest days in terms of air temperatures and feels like temperatures. Saturday, mostly sunny air temp (give or take) around 100°. Heat indices ranging from 101-103°. Sunday, mostly sunny skies air temp (give or take) around 101°. Heat indices ranging from 102-106°.

If you find yourself outside for any reason, take those heat safety precautions! Stay hydrated drinking plenty of water! This will help aid in your body’s ability to cool down. When the humidity is this high, it is harder for your body to sweat which ultimately cools you down. Take frequent breaks in a shaded or A.C.’d area. Wear the sunscreen as the UV Index will be very high to extreme. Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose fitting clothing

Furry friends: walk then early in the morning or later in the evening. If it’s hot for you.. it’s also hot for them! Rule of thumb, if it’s too hot for your bare feet on pavement, it’s too hot for paws.

Check on all friends and family.. elderly included! And avoid peak times of being outside, usually between 10AM-6PM

One more thing to add-- although the forecast remains dry for the most part, with some reinforcement to air in convective development, I have left a 10% chance for rain in the forecast for the rest of this week.

Have a good week!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.