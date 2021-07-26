Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (7/26PM)

By Emma Landeros
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-to-low 70s with east/southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. We continue to see the chance for showers and storms through this evening but will decrease as we go through the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across Texoma with hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Dewpoints will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s making it feel once again, very muggy across our area. Heat index values will continue to stay in the triple digits throughout tomorrow and Wednesday. With ample amount of moisture we are already seeing, heat advisories are likely to continue throughout the week.

A drier and hotter pattern with dangerous heat will be our main focus from midweek onward. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s, staying humid with mostly sunny skies and south winds at 10-15 mph.

By the weekend, air temperatures and feels like temperatures are trending to be the hottest days we have seen so far. Triple digits are expected with heat indices ranging from 101-106°. There are still some uncertainty with the breakdown of the upper level ridging and precipitation chances but we will continue to keep them throughout the weekend.

For the rest of your week, especially the weekend, take those heat safety precautions and stay hydrated!!

Have a great rest of your night!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

