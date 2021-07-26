Lawton Food Bank announces new executive director.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank announced their newest executive director on July 26.

Ellen “Mac” Lechel was given the new position, after the previous director moved to further her education.

Lechel has worked with the food bank since October, and she has experience working for other non-profits.

Lawton Food Bank website provides services and volunteer opportunities for those who need or want them.

