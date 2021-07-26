Expert Connections
Lawton Food Bank announces new executive director

Lawton Food Bank announces new executive director.
Lawton Food Bank announces new executive director.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank announced their newest executive director on July 26.

Ellen “Mac” Lechel was given the new position, after the previous director moved to further her education.

Lechel has worked with the food bank since October, and she has experience working for other non-profits.

Lawton Food Bank website provides services and volunteer opportunities for those who need or want them.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

