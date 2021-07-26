Lawton Public Library unveils mural

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is sporting a new look, after local artists were commissioned to paint a mural at the library.

The mural was commissioned by a local non-profit organization Friends of the Library, and was painted by the Shaw Brothers.

On July 26, the Library held a celebration of the mural unveiling and lunch was available for attendees.

“We’re just very proud of it,” Jenny Breeden, president of Friends of the Library, said. Everyone seems to be impressed by it. People start out up there at the front, and they kind of go...you can see their faces change as they go further along. So I think everyone has a great appreciation of it. We’re so lucky to have them do this for us.”

Future events have been posted at the Lawton Public Library website.

