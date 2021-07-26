Expert Connections
A mobile home catches fire on 24th and H

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mobile home near 24th and H caught fire around 9:45 a.m. on July 26.

A passing Lawton police officer reported the fire after he saw smoke coming from the neighborhood.

The Lawton Fire Department’s Assistant Fire Chief said the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

“We had a previous structure fire here earlier in the year,” Lawton Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said. “So we have Lawton Fire Marshall’s on scene, they’re going to do an investigation, and it’s currently under investigation right now.”

If you believe there is an abandoned home in your neighborhood and it poses a fire risk, you can call Neighborhood services or the Lawton Fire Marshall’s to check it out.

