Minor arrested in connection to Summit Ridge Apartments shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A person has been arrested in connection to a shooting which happened at the Summit Ridge Apartments on Gore Boulevard on July 20.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for 15-year-old Prayeon Jackson who was seen running from the scene after the shooting.

Over the weekend, a 15-year-old was arrested for the shooting; however, it’s unclear if it is the same individual who is named on Friday’s arrest warrant.

More updates will be posted as they become available.

