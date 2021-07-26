Expert Connections
Minor arrested in connection to Summit Ridge Apartments shooting

Police arrest person in connection to Summit Ridge Apartment shooting.
Police arrest person in connection to Summit Ridge Apartment shooting.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A person has been arrested in connection to a shooting which happened at the Summit Ridge Apartments on Gore Boulevard on July 20.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for 15-year-old Prayeon Jackson who was seen running from the scene after the shooting.

Over the weekend, a 15-year-old was arrested for the shooting; however, it’s unclear if it is the same individual who is named on Friday’s arrest warrant.

More updates will be posted as they become available.

