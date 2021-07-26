Stephens County Humane Society encourages temporary fosters

Heat advisories are in full swing, and our furry friends are also feeling the heat wave this week.

The Stephens County Humane Society’s kennel area isn’t air conditioned. To keep dogs out of the heat, they’re looking for temporary fosters.

“The benefits of this, they’re out of these hot kennels for the week, it lessens the workload on the staff here, even if it’s just temporarily, but the really great benefit is that we learn more about our dogs,” Stephens County Humane Society interim shelter manager said. “We learn about their house manners, their personalities, what they like, what they don’t like, and maybe, maybe, we’ll have some foster failures from this, where the people end up falling in love and deciding to keep the dog.”

To make sure you have the best heat fostering experience possible, the Humane Society works to match your needs with the dog’s.

“Do you have a fenced yard? If not, like this case with Lilly, I need one that is easy to walk on a leash, and Lilly has good leash manners so she doesn’t necessarily need a fenced yard. Are there small children in the home? Are there cats in the home? Are there small dogs in the home? So we try to find that match,” Place said.

Kathryn Cripps will be fostering Lilly, and she’s excited for what’s in store this week.

“It is so hot, and you know, for these pets to be in an unclimate control area is just so sad. And so I wanted to do this. Plus, I have a golden doodle at home who is just crazy, and it’s hard to play with him outside as much as he really wants. So this is a win-win for both Pevo, my dog, and for Lilly,” Cripps said.

Right now around 30 dogs are still eligible for temporary fostering. The impact these fosters make will go far beyond this week.

You might just fall in love with your furry friend, and this break from the shelter could become a forever home.

But if you can’t adopt, it’s still a benefit for pets to stay out of the heat.

