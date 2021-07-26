Expert Connections
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: July 26th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this Monday July 26th, the latest on a a shooting in the 25-hundred block of D Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim with at least one gunshot wound was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

An Altus man was flown to the hospital after a single vehicle rollover on I-44 east of Fletcher yesterday. He was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with head, arm and internal injuries. Oklahoma Highway Patrol accident reports that Alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Plus, Governor Kevin Stitt says he has no plans to declare an emergency over COVID-19. this as health officials are concerned over the increase of cases in children under 12.

7News Anchors Chase Scheuer and Haley Wilson bring you the latest and more in Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines on your Monday, July 26th.

