Wreck causes injury on NE Trail Rd. and OK-17

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck resulted in two injuries this morning on Northeast Trail road and OK-17.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirm that the Sterling Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Morse was pinned in his vehicle, and had to be freed using Elgin Fire Department’s jaws of life.

He was flown to OU Medical center, and is listed in critical condition.

The second person was treated and released with leg injuries.

The two vehicles hit head-on after the other driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

