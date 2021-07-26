Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wreck causes injury on NE Trail Rd. and OK-17

Injury accident in Elgin on July 26.
Injury accident in Elgin on July 26.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck resulted in two injuries this morning on Northeast Trail road and OK-17.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirm that the Sterling Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Morse was pinned in his vehicle, and had to be freed using Elgin Fire Department’s jaws of life.

He was flown to OU Medical center, and is listed in critical condition.

The second person was treated and released with leg injuries.

The two vehicles hit head-on after the other driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple patients were reported in the crash on Ferris and 6th Avenue.
Several hurt in Lawton rollover crash
The investigation is ongoing.
One taken to hospital after Sunday shooting in Lawton
One person went to the hospital by Survival Flight on Sunday after a vehicle rollover on I-44...
Man sent to hospital after rollover crash on I-44
A warrant has been issued in connection to a deadly shooting in Lawton.
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton apartment complex shooting
Anthony Montalvo
Felony warrant issued for Lawton man

Latest News

The Lawton Public Library sports a new look, after local artists were commissioned to paint a...
Lawton Public Library unveils mural
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 26th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: July 26th
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 26th
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 26th
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast | 7/26 AM